Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly witnessed on Wednesday the signing of a contract to establish an integrated industrial complex for the production of solar energy components in Ain Sokhna’s industrial zone, part of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE). The project will be developed by Chinese firm Sunrev Solar.

The contract was signed by Cao Hui, Managing Director of TEDA, and Qi Fei, Managing Director of Sunrev Solar, in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir, and Chairperson of SCZONE Walid Gamal El-Din.

The project will involve the construction of two integrated factories in its first phase: one for producing solar cells and another for solar modules, each with a capacity of 2 gigawatts. The second phase will focus on localising the production of key raw materials—such as silicon ingots and wafers—completing the full solar component value chain.

Prime Minister Madbouly highlighted the strategic advantages of SCZONE in attracting diverse investments, especially in renewable energy. He reiterated the government’s commitment to localising new and renewable energy technologies and providing incentives to support their growth.

SCZONE Chairperson Walid Gamal El-Din described the project as one of the zone’s largest industrial investments in renewable energy components. Spanning 200,000 square metres, the project will see a total investment of $200m—$90m for the first phase and $110m for the second. It is expected to create over 1,800 direct jobs across both phases and generate annual export revenues of up to $300 million.

The foundation stone will be laid on Thursday, with the first phase scheduled to begin operations in the first half of 2026. Gamal El-Din emphasised that the project reflects the confidence of major international investors in SCZONE’s business climate and supports the authority’s broader strategy to localise advanced industries and integrate solar energy production chains—from raw materials to finished products.

He reaffirmed SCZONE’s commitment to providing all necessary support to ensure the project’s timely execution.

Sunrev Solar is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of solar energy components. This investment aligns with Egypt’s national strategy to transition to a green economy, promote clean energy industries, and advance the goals of Egypt’s Vision 2030 and Sustainable Development Strategy.

