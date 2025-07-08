South Africa is sharpening its competitive edge in the global economy, with President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighting renewed momentum in infrastructure investment, regulatory reform and green industrialisation as key levers for economic recovery and growth.

Speaking at the South Africa-Austria Business Forum in Pretoria on Friday, 4 July 2025, the President pointed to improving electricity supply, moderating inflation, and a pipeline of blended-finance infrastructure projects as signs that the country is turning a corner. With strong bilateral trade ties and untapped opportunities across renewable energy, manufacturing and critical minerals, Ramaphosa reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to attracting Austrian investment and deepening economic collaboration.

President Ramaphosa underscored the importance of building on existing economic ties between the two countries.

“It is my pleasure to address the South Africa-Austria Business Forum at this important time, as we seek to further deepen economic ties between our countries. Austria and South Africa enjoy strong bilateral trade and investment relations spanning energy, industrial technology, pharmaceuticals and vocational training,” he said.

Expanding trade opportunities

The President noted that trade between the two countries has been steadily increasing, with several Austrian companies operating in South Africa through direct investments, distribution, sales offices and service projects.

“There are many more opportunities for investment by Austrian companies in South Africa. There are opportunities in areas such as renewable energy generation, agro-processing and component manufacturing opportunities.

“There are also opportunities in critical minerals beneficiations, pharmaceuticals, technology and innovation, among others,” he said.

Ramaphosa emphasised that South Africa is showing signs of economic recovery following a challenging period. The improvement in electricity supply and a moderation in inflation are among the encouraging developments.

“We have embarked on a massive infrastructure drive, with key investments concentrated in energy, transport and logistics, water and sanitation, and digital infrastructure,” he said.

He detailed the role of the country’s Infrastructure Fund, which has mobilised blended financing to support major projects across several sectors. At the same time, structural reforms are being implemented to enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of energy and logistics sectors.

Green growth strategy

As the global economy transitions towards greener alternatives, Ramaphosa said South Africa is positioning itself as a front-runner in the green and digital economy.

“South Africa has developed a regulatory framework to harness the potential of the hydrogen economy. We are actively developing an industrial plan to support the growth of electric-vehicle and battery production,” he said.

This industrial strategy includes incentives for manufacturers, investment in charging infrastructure and localisation of components. It is supported by an enabling policy environment, including the expansion of special economic zones and active participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“Our special economic zones offer an internationally competitive value proposition with an attractive suite of incentives,” he noted.

Ramaphosa said the AfCFTA will remove trade barriers and unlock greater investment opportunities, particularly for Austrian businesses looking to enter new markets across the continent.

“It will drive a wave of industrialisation and create dynamic regional value chains. This presents opportunities for Austrian businesses and investors,” he said.

Highlighting South Africa’s role as an anchor in regional value chains, the President said the country’s manufacturing sector sources inputs from across the continent, which are then exported as finished goods.

South Africa also offers rich reserves of critical minerals for the energy transition, especially platinum group metals, giving it a competitive edge in producing sustainable energy technologies.

Beyond investment, Ramaphosa said, South African businesses are keen to explore Austrian opportunities, particularly in organic food markets, renewable energy, and supply chains across mining, automotive and other sectors.

“There is high demand for our agricultural products in the EU, including high-quality South African wines and speciality foods like rooibos,” he said.

On tourism, the President expressed the country’s desire to see more Austrian tourists visiting South Africa and vice versa, with a particular interest in eco, sports, and heritage tourism.

He also welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding earlier in the day on technical and vocational training.

“We want to learn from Austria on how to achieve the delicate balance between building the workforce of the future and growing the skills needed by the economy today,” he said.

Closing his address, the President affirmed the South African government’s continued commitment to private-sector collaboration as a catalyst for economic growth and job creation.

“By working together with all social partners, we have embarked on a new era of growth, progress and inclusive, shared prosperity. I am confident that the engagements, discussions and networking sessions from this forum will yield great benefits for both South African and Austrian companies.

“It is clear from this Business Forum that there are abundant opportunities for even greater partnership, progress and shared prosperity,” he said.

