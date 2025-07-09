Saudi-listed Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS) announced on Wednesday that it has signed a framework agreement with Saudi Data Centre Fund 1, represented by Saudi Fransi Capital, to expand existing data centre infrastructure with up to 112 megawatts (MW) of additional capacity.

MIS was awarded a design-build contract for the initial 32 MW capacity currently under development and is also acting as facility manager for these sites, it said in a stock exchange statement.

The statement said contract duration for the expansion project is 36 months, adding that the value of the agreement will be determined upon receipt of development notices from the Fund.

Past stock exchange notices from MIS have stated that it is the exclusive leasing agent and the facilities manager for the six data centres owned by Saudi Data Centre Fund 1.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

