RIYADH — Director of Public Security Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami on Wednesday inaugurated a new set of digital services offered by Public Security via the Ministry of Interior’s Absher platform.



Under the patronage of Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, Minister of Interior, the launch took place during the “Digital Transformation Forum: Technology and the Future” held at the Public Security headquarters in Riyadh.



The newly launched services include several additions to the “Absher Individuals” platform, such as transferring vehicle ownership to businesses and new features for air rifle permits, including ownership transfer and license renewal.



On the “Absher Business” portal, new features include the “Accident Report” service and several services related to rock-cutting activities, such as canceling rock-cutting material usage permits, canceling rock discharge and transport permits, and adding new materials to existing permits.



These additions are part of the Ministry of Interior’s ongoing efforts to accelerate digital transformation, improve quality of life, and streamline procedures for citizens, residents, and visitors.



The services aim to reduce in-person visits and save time by offering automated processes across the security sector.

