Saudi Arabia - Elevare360 Advisory, a Saudi-based investor relations and strategic communications consultancy, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Qatari capital markets data and analytics platform Sahmik to accelerate investor relations (IR) standards across the GCC.

Being members of the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA), both firms will launch a co-branded bilingual IR Platform tailored to clients in Saudi Arabia, according to a press release.

The new solution is themed as ‘Powered by Sahmik × Elevare360’ and will integrate real-time market data, ESG dashboards, and institutional-grade reporting tools into state-of-the-art IR websites.

Sahmik platform is already trusted by major GCC listed companies, and is expected to offer Saudi issuers a digital gateway to articulate their equity story, meet disclosure requirements, and actively engage shareholders. It will further support the region’s digital transformation drive to attract long-term capital and position listed companies for global visibility.

Moreover, the partnership reflects the rising prominence of the Saudi stock market and the abundant opportunities it presents for regional and international investors.

Co-Founder and COO of Elevare360, Mishal Al Harbi, said: “This partnership underscores our conviction that data-driven investor-relations (IR) solutions are essential for Saudi companies that want to attract and retain both institutional and retail investors.”

Al Harbi noted: “By deploying these cutting-edge tools, we can help transform the Kingdom’s capital market. Together with Sahmik, we’re equipping issuers to be more transparent, investor-ready, and fully aligned with the ambitions of Vision 2030.”

It is worth noting that 2024 saw 44 new listings that raised the Saudi Exchange’s (Tadawul) total to 353 companies compared with 247 Main-Market names at the end of 2023.

“Momentum is set to accelerate, with forecasts from Al Rajhi Capital, EY, and others projecting 50–60 IPOs across 2025–26,” according to the statement.

The partnership, meanwhile, is initially focused on Saudi Arabia and Qatar with plans to expand across the broader GCC in response to growing demand for digital IR tools and localized advisory services.

