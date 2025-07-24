Bahrain - Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro emphasised the ministry’s ongoing efforts to boost the growth of the industrial sector in line with the Industrial Strategy (2022-2026) and also highlighted the endeavour to develop a supportive legislative and technical environment to attract quality industrial investments.

The minister was speaking as he visited Yokogawa Middle East and Africa, a subsidiary of Japan’s Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and Mueller Middle East, both located in the Bahrain International Investment Park.

The visit aimed to review operations, production stages, and future expansion plans, reflecting the sector’s growth and its contribution to the national economy.

He commended the park’s role in attracting value-added projects and highlighted the strong capabilities of national industries, especially in advanced technologies and skilled manpower. He noted that the food and metal industries are key promising sectors that support food security and economic diversification.

Mr Fakhro also commended the efforts of factory management and highlighted the ministry’s commitment to providing all necessary support and incentives to strengthen Bahrain’s position as a strategic industrial and commercial hub in the region.

Mueller Middle East is the region’s first copper tube manufacturer, while Yokogawa provides advanced solutions for various industries, including energy, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food.

