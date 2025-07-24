Mars Egypt, the local subsidiary of US-based food giant Mars, is targeting a major expansion of its 6th of October facility, which ranks among the parent’s top five global manufacturing sites, Factory Director Osama Helal said.

In an interview with Zawya Projects, Helal outlined the company’s integrated growth strategy, focused on sustainable innovation, localisation, and talent development, supported by $450 million in total investment.

“We are targeting an annual production of over 50,000 tonnes of chocolate and gum across eight production lines that meet the latest global standards,” he said. “We have already begun expanding our 6th of October facility by adding a new production line and upgrading our technological infrastructure to better meet local and global demand with enhanced flexibility and efficiency.”

Exports and localisation

Helal pointed out that Mars Egypt has gradually evolved from a facility serving only the local market to a regional hub catering to the Middle East, Africa, and Australia.

“Over 90 percent of our production is exported to more than 58 markets,” he explained. “Mars Egypt has become a primary export hub within Mars global network, thanks to our agile manufacturing capabilities and reliance on fully local expertise and resources.”

Moreover, the company operates with a fully Egyptian team and sources over 70 percent of its supply needs locally, including 100 percent of its packaging materials.

“For us, sustainable growth is not limited to financial returns, it also includes creating real societal impact through empowering women and youth, achieving sustainability across all production stages, and strengthening our reliance on local supply chains,” said Helal.

Currently, women represent 46 percent of Mars Egypt’s workforce, including 20 percent in production roles, and occupy over 40 percent of leadership positions. The company also runs mentorship initiatives in collaboration with Harvard University and supports women entrepreneurs through partnerships like its Galaxy brand programme with the Sawiris Foundation and Gemini Africa.

“Women are not just part of the equation at Mars, they are key partners in success,” said Helal.

The company’s youth-focused initiatives include internship and training programmes, with 8 percent of its workforce deployed abroad in Mars facilities across the Gulf, Africa, and Asia.

“We are working to transform Mars Egypt into a regional talent export hub, reflecting our deep-rooted commitment to the local community and generating real shared value,” said Helal.

Sustainability

The Mars Egypt executive said in the coming period, the company aims to expand further into emerging markets, boost supply chain efficiency, and adopt the latest sustainable packaging technologies.

“At our Mars Egypt factory, we adhere to rigorous sustainability standards aligned with global environmental goals and carbon footprint reduction,” he said.

The company’s sustainability track record over the past three years includes:

·20 percent reduction in water usage with full wastewater reuse

·8 percent cut in energy consumption

·Zero landfill waste since 2015, with all solid waste recycled

“By 2030, we aim to achieve 100 percent reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels and 50 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from electricity sources,” he stated.

Helal said Mars Egypt’s long-term vision is to position itself as a global industrial hub serving the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

“This will be achieved by strengthening our production capabilities, expanding our innovation portfolio, and continuously investing in technology and sustainability,” he said.

The company is also embracing new go-to-market strategies in response to evolving consumer trends, including a recent collaboration with Talabat Egypt for digital distribution.

“We continuously enhance our capabilities to adapt to change and have built a localised, forward-thinking operating system supported by a corporate culture rooted in social and environmental responsibility,” Helal concluded.

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.