Egypt - Helwan Castings (Factory 9) serves as a vital industrial stronghold capable of meeting military and civilian requirements for engineering castings that add significant value to the national economy, Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Salah said on Thursday.

During an unannounced inspection of the facility to monitor production workflows, the minister stated that the company’s infrastructure, equipped with advanced technological lines, produces essential components for feeding industries. He emphasised that the facility is uniquely positioned within Egypt and the Middle East to manufacture strategic products, including ship mooring bollards of various loads.

The company is currently collaborating with sister firms within the Ministry of Military Production to manufacture submersible pumps, a key new civilian product. Mostafa noted that Factory 9 is responsible for casting the pump bodies using its modern metal plumbing lines.

“The company is equipped with the latest foundries and is casting the body of the submersible pump,” Salah said, adding that the facility’s output adheres to international quality standards.

The minister inspected several production lines, including the engine accessories foundry, the “Cento” feeding industries foundry, and the centrifugal casting liner foundry. The complex also houses automated foundries, steel foundries, and a precision casting unit utilising lost-wax technology, supported by a modern furan sand plant.

During the visit, which began at the start of the morning shift to ensure staff discipline, Salah reviewed performance rates, inventory status, and project timelines presented by Bassem Ibrahim Ismail, the General Commissioner of Helwan Castings.

The minister issued directives to maintain strict quality control, adhere to governance and internal monitoring principles, and follow rigorous maintenance schedules to extend the operational life of production lines. He further stressed the necessity of occupational safety measures, given the high-temperature environments and complex machinery involved in metal smelting and forming.

Helwan Castings produces a wide range of precision, light, medium, and heavy castings. These include brake drums of various sizes, wheel hubs, exhaust manifolds, automotive components, sewage covers, refrigerator compressor bodies, electrical tensioner spare parts, and brake pads for the Egyptian National Railways.

Salah was accompanied during the tour by Salah Soliman Jamblatt, Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of the National Authority for Military Production, and Mohamed Sheerin Mohamed, Supervisor of the Minister’s Office Central Administration.

