Egypt has marked a major milestone in its biopharmaceutical development with the laying of the foundation stone for the GENNVAX vaccine manufacturing facility, which is set to become the largest fully integrated vaccine production complex in the Middle East and Africa.

The project represents a strategic step towards localising the production of vaccines and biological medicines, strengthening national drug security, and positioning Egypt as a regional manufacturing hub.

The foundation-stone ceremony, held on Tuesday, was attended by senior government officials, ambassadors, and leaders from Egypt’s healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. Attendees included Hassan El Khatib, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade; Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population; Walid Gamal El-Din, Chairperson of the Suez Canal Economic Zone; and Amr El-Batrik, CEO of Orascom Industrial Parks.

Senior health officials were also present, including Ali El-Ghamrawy, Chairperson of the Egyptian Drug Authority; Mohamed Awad Tag El-Din, Advisor to the President for Health and Prevention Affairs; Nima Abid, WHO Representative in Egypt; and Hisham Stait, Chairperson of the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, alongside GENNVAX’s international partners and industry leaders.

Located within Orascom Industrial Parks in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, the GENNVAX facility is designed as a fully integrated manufacturing complex covering the entire vaccine production cycle. Officials described the project as a cornerstone investment aligned with Egypt’s Vision 2030, supporting vaccine localisation, export readiness, and long-term healthcare resilience.

Backed by total investments of $150m, the project has been granted the Golden Licence by the Prime Minister in recognition of its strategic importance and export potential. The facility is designed to meet the highest international quality standards and to qualify for World Health Organization (WHO) prequalification, enabling access to global procurement channels.

Once operational, the plant is expected to produce 29 vaccines and serums through technology transfer agreements with 15 international partners, with annual production capacity reaching 270 million doses per production line. The project is also expected to create between 500 and 700 direct jobs and will be supported by an integrated digital infrastructure to ensure efficiency, traceability, and quality control.

Sustainability is a core element of the project’s design, with the facility incorporating solar energy solutions in line with Egypt’s green transformation strategy.

GENNVAX is a subsidiary of El Daba Holding, a national group founded in 1957 with operations across Egypt and several international markets. Overall, the project reflects Egypt’s broader strategy to localise pharmaceutical manufacturing and reinforce its position as a regional centre for vaccine production serving the Middle East and Africa.

