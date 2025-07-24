Qatar - Al Mahhar Holding Company, one of the leading services and specialised products providers to energy and infrastructure sectors, has completed the acquisition of a 90% stake in Gulf Automation System (GAS).



The acquisition - made through its wholly owned subsidiary, Petroleum Technology Company (Petrotec) - was completed in accordance with the approval granted by the shareholders of Al Mahhar at the extraordinary general assembly held on May 28.



Petrotec acquired a 90% stake at a nominal consideration of QR196,000; reflecting the commercial understanding between the parties and Al Mahhar's broader strategic goals.



"The acquisition of a majority stake in GAS is a strategic step that strengthens our position as a local Qatari automation and system integration specialist, which we view as an increasingly critical pillar of Qatar’s energy and infrastructure value chain," said Fahad Alfardan, chairman of Al Mahhar Holding.



This investment, according to him, complements Petrotec's existing capabilities and supports its broader ambition of building integrated and technically advanced local solutions across Al Mahhar Group.

