Sur - Sur Industrial City, an affiliate of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, signed an investment contract with Al Ghaith Industries to establish a factory for the production of Trichlorosilane.

The facility will be built on an area of 20,000 sqm, with an investment size exceeding RO 9.6 million (USD 25 million). This value-added project is set to boost the growth of the chemical and energy sectors in the Sultanate of Oman.

Eng. Nasser Hamoud Al Mabsali, Director General of Sur Industrial City, stated that the project expands new horizons for the development of high-purity silicon manufacturing, which is the cornerstone of renewable energy and electronics industries. “This investment represents a significant value addition to South A’Sharqiyah Governorate in general and Sur Industrial City in particular. The project will support the localisation of advanced technology-based industries and provide employment opportunities for Omani cadres,” Al Mabsali pointed out.

On his part, Eng. Almamoon Al Baadani, CEO of Al Ghaith Industries, highlighted that the Trichlorosilane plant represents a major milestone in the Sultanate of Oman’s chemical sector. “This will be the first facility of its kind in the Middle East, and several projects are planned over the coming years, thanks to Oman’s attractive investment environment,” Al Baadani said.

He noted that the factory’s commercial production is expected to commence by the end of the first quarter of 2027, expressing gratitude to the management of Madayn, represented by Sur Industrial City, for their efforts in facilitating the investment process and advancing the industrial sector.

Copyright (C) 2022. Oman News Agency. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).