GFH Partners Manrre REIT PLC (Manrre), managed by GFH Partners Ltd, together with its development manager Palmon Group, has strengthened its exposure to the UAE’s fast growing chemical logistics sector with the inauguration of a specialised temperature-controlled Grade A chemical warehouse in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza).

The new facility underscores how the UAE’s emergence as a regional chemicals and industrial hub is translating into rising demand for purpose-built warehousing that meets stringent safety, regulatory and temperature-control requirements.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World GC.

“The UAE, especially Dubai and Abu Dhabi, is positioning itself as a regional logistics hub for chemicals because of the strategic geographic location connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa—ideal for re-export and distribution,” he said.

The UAE chemical logistics market, which includes storage, handling, and distribution, estimated at around $11.27 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach about $15 billion by 2030, growing at 6 percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), driven by trade growth and industrial diversification, according to an industry estimate.

This sustained growth reflects the increasing need for specialised storage infrastructure, particularly for regulated, hazardous, temperature-sensitive, and value-added chemical products.

The warehouse, leased to Safe Logistics, is situated on a 180,000 square foot (sq. ft.) plot with a built-up area of 112,000 sq ft, divided into three temperature-controlled chambers that reach a maximum height of 13 metres, and is equipped with advanced Early Suppression Fast Response (ESFR), and in-rack sprinkler systems to ensure safety and resilience across all operations.

The facility's layout allows storage of a diverse range of hazard-classified chemicals. One chamber is configured for UN Class 3 and 4 chemicals, a second accommodates UN Class 5 chemicals, while the third has been developed for UN Class 6, 8, 9 and non-regulated materials. The warehouse offers capacity for 17,400 pallets and includes nine loading docks and three loading bays. The office space has been intentionally limited to three percent of the total built-up area, maximising operational efficiency and warehouse utility.

Kunal Lahori, CEO of Palmon Group and Board Member of Manrre, said: “Specialised chemical storage requires a high degree of control and risk management, and we have developed this warehouse to meet those expectations while offering flexibility and scalability for tenants.”

Mohamed Ali, Head of GCC at GFH Partners, said: “The UAE continues to see strong demand for specialised storage solutions, and this facility reinforces our strategy to develop resilient, future-ready assets that deliver long-term value for our investors.”

The construction cost of the facility wasn't disclosed.

In September 2025, Manrre and Palmon Group had announced the start of construction of UAE’s first high-bay, temperature-controlled warehouse in JAFZA to cater to diverse sectors from pharmaceuticals and food to e-commerce.

GFH Partners Ltd is the DIFC-based global asset management subsidiary of Bahrain-based GFH Financial Group. GFH Partners Manrre REIT (CEIC) PLC specialiss in institutional-grade logistics and industrial assets across the UAE and GCC region.

(Reporting by Bhaskar Raj; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.