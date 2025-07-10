MUSCAT: Raysut Industrial City, an affiliate of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), is making significant strides in expanding its medical industries and supplies cluster, marking a significant step toward enhancing health and pharmaceutical security in the Sultanate of Oman and meeting growing demands across local and regional markets.

The city is currently finalising contracts for three new projects focused on the production of eye drops, blood bags, and a range of medical supplies. Additionally, a veterinary related facility is currently under development in Raysut Industrial City.

Raysut Industrial City is currently home to three operating projects in the medical sector with a total investment volume surpassing RO 55 million. Occupying a combined area exceeding 72,000 square metres, the operating projects are specialised in producing antibiotics, hormones, topical preparations, effervescent tablets, solid and liquid oral dosage forms, intravenous solutions, dialysis fluids, medical gloves, masks, cotton products, bandages, adhesive tapes, and more.

By attracting and localising investments in the medical sector, Madayn aims at enhancing the Sultanate of Oman’s pharmaceutical security, encourage local and foreign investments in the sector, reduce reliance on imported pharmaceuticals, and boost local production capacity. These efforts align with Oman Vision 2040 objectives to advance industrial development and achieve self-sufficiency in key sectors.

