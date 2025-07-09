PHOTO
UAE-based retailer Sharaf DG has launched a digital initiative to streamline the collection and segregation of e-waste from households and businesses.
The initiative is in collaboration with Renie, utilising recycling services by Enviroserve, the retailer said in a statement.
When people deposit old electronics and appliances into designated bins at Sharaf DG stores, the system records the quantity collected and generates sustainable gifts.
The e-waste collection drive reflects our commitment to the UAE’s sustainability vision, said Nilesh Khalkho, CEO, Sharaf DG.
(Editing by Anoop Menon)
