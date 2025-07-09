UAE-based retailer Sharaf DG has launched a digital initiative to streamline the collection and segregation of e-waste from households and businesses.



The initiative is in collaboration with Renie, utilising recycling services by Enviroserve, the retailer said in a statement.



When people deposit old electronics and appliances into designated bins at Sharaf DG stores, the system records the quantity collected and generates sustainable gifts.



The e-waste collection drive reflects our commitment to the UAE’s sustainability vision, said Nilesh Khalkho, CEO, Sharaf DG.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.