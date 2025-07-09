Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Doha, where they discussed enhancing bilateral investments, as per a statement.

At the start of the talks, Madbouly reaffirmed historical ties between Egypt and Qatar, underlining Egypt’s interest in strengthening bilateral relations across various sectors, in line with the directives of the political leadership in both countries.

He expressed hopes for greater Qatari investment in promising sectors of the Egyptian economy, particularly tourism, and stressed Egypt’s readiness to offer a range of incentives and facilities to Qatari investors.

For his part, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani confirmed Qatar’s interest in deepening economic relations with Egypt.

He also referred to existing cooperation across several sectors, emphasizing the importance of expanding Qatari investments in the country.

The two leaders also discussed coordination efforts with the US to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to ending the suffering of the Palestinian people and supporting their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state along the June 4th, 1967, borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.