JDR Cable Systems (JDR), the global subsea cable supplier and service provider, part of the TFKable Group, has been awarded a significant service contract by Larsen & Toubro (L&T), an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, high-tech manufacturing and services.

The work will see JDR test 14 umbilical cables for offshore platforms in the Middle East, covering two major work scopes across multiple offshore platforms.

This includes the testing and monitoring of critical hydraulic and electrical control systems to support operations across the platforms.

JDR’s scope of work will support the safe and efficient operation of the umbilical cables.

This includes pre-deployment testing, monitoring during lay operations, and integration testing, with offshore technicians, equipment, and technical support provided throughout the operation to ensure the umbilicals are properly monitored during the installation and integration phases.

Alan Combe, Service Sales Manager EMEA at JDR, said: "Securing this contract reflects the strength of our service offering and the capability of our team to deliver technically complex service work in the Middle East. It’s an exciting region, full of opportunity and innovation, and an important part of JDR’s long-term focus."

"We’re looking forward to working closely with the L&T team throughout the installation and testing phases," stated Combe.

The project will be managed from JDR’s UK service centre in Newcastle, with technicians rotating offshore for multiple mobilisations to test the 14 umbilicals. The specialist team will provide on-site support throughout the process.

"The Middle East continues to present strong opportunities for JDR, both for our subsea cables and our service offering," remarked its Chief Sales Officer Carl Pilmer.

"As we consolidate our presence in the Middle East, this project is a good example of how we’re supporting customers in the region with reliable and high-quality delivery," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

