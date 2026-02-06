Muscat: Oman Lens has launched a National Capability Building Programme in Space Technology, aimed at developing national expertise in satellite engineering, Earth observation, and remote sensing, as part of efforts to strengthen Oman’s emerging space sector and support the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

The program targets outstanding Omani students, academics, and engineers, providing them with advanced, hands-on training across all stages of satellite development. Participants will gain practical experience in assembly, development, testing, operations, and final deployment, enabling them to build applied technical skills aligned with international standards.

According to Oman Lens, the initiative focuses on empowering national competencies by offering specialized training and qualification opportunities for Omani engineers and technicians. It also seeks to establish a sustainable technical knowledge base that will support future space projects and contribute to the long-term growth of the Sultanate’s space industry ecosystem.

The program places strong emphasis on international cooperation, aiming to expand global partnerships, facilitate knowledge and technology transfer, and create high-value collaborations that benefit local cadres. At the same time, it supports innovation and contributes directly to achieving national development priorities outlined in Oman Vision 2040.

The program will be implemented in two phases. Phase One, conducted in Oman, focuses on practical training related to the development and assembly of the satellite’s Engineering Model, involving selected students from educational institutions across the Sultanate. Phase Two will take place in China, where participants will assemble the final Flight Model and receive advanced practical training in a specialized industrial environment, in preparation for launch and operational testing.

Oman Lens stated that the program represents a strategic step toward building sustainable national capabilities in space technology, enhancing local expertise, and positioning Oman as an active contributor to regional and international space activities.

