For years, African developers, researchers, studios, and AI teams have had no choice but to rent GPU infrastructure from overseas. This meant paying in dollars or euros, contending with high latency, and depending on support teams in entirely different time zones. Worse, their workloads and data sit outside South Africa, creating real data-sovereignty and compliance headaches.

HostAfrica is changing that with locally hosted NVIDIA RTX PRO GPU servers, available for the first time in South Africa. The infrastructure delivers sub-5ms latency in the Johannesburg area, 20 ms to Cape Town, predictable performance, and faster response times. And because our servers are hosted in-country, sensitive data stays in South Africa - supporting POPIA-aligned operations and removing the compliance guesswork that comes with offshore infrastructure.

No more dollar or euro invoices. No more waiting for overseas support. Just fast, local GPU compute built for Africa, by a team that is investing in the local digital economy.

Built for performance: serious hardware muscle

Each server is designed around dedicated, professional-grade components, including: