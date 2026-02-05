AD Ports Group today signed a 30-year concession agreement with Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) to manage and operate the Aqaba Multipurpose Port, Jordan’s only and exclusive general cargo and multipurpose seaport, strengthening the Group’s investments in the coastal city’s logistics infrastructure.

The agreement will establish a Joint Venture to manage and operate the port, with AD Ports Group holding 70 percent ownership and Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) holding the remaining 30 percent.

Under the terms of the agreement, AD Ports Group will invest a total of AED141 million (US$38.4 million) in the Joint Venture, in addition to bringing extensive port development and operational expertise to the transaction. The Group anticipates to formally assume operations of the port in August of this year.

The signing ceremony was held at the headquarters of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) in Aqaba, in the presence of Counselor Hamad Al Matrooshi, Chargé d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Amman; Shadi Majali, Chief Commissioner of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority; and Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director & Group CEO of AD Ports Group.

The agreement was signed by Hussein Safadi, CEO of Aqaba Development Corporation; and Ahmed Al Mutawa, Regional Chief Executive Officer of AD Ports Group.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said, “Today’s signing represents a continuation of the strong and enduring economic cooperation between the two countries, including the development initiatives implemented by AD Ports Group in Aqaba City. This aligns with the directives of our wise leadership to strengthen cooperation with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and to support the Kingdom’s vision of transforming the Port of Aqaba into a leading commercial gateway in the Red Sea region.”

He added, “This agreement further strengthens AD Ports Group to drive long-term, transformative economic impact in the region, enabling further business growth in support of the aspirations of our partners in Jordan. We extend our appreciation to our partners at the Aqaba Development Corporation for their confidence in AD Ports Group as a strategic partner in driving growth in Aqaba City and contributing to the advancement of its economic ecosystem. We look forward to further strengthening our long-term partnership, founded on collaboration to achieve shared interests and mutual benefits.”

Shadi Majali, Chief Commissioner of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), commented, “This strategic partnership represents a key milestone in advancing Aqaba’s role as a competitive and integrated economic zone. The development of the Aqaba Multi-Purpose Port, in collaboration with AD Ports Group, reinforces ASEZA’s mandate to create an enabling regulatory and investment environment that supports efficient trade, high-value logistics services, and sustainable economic growth.

"This project will enhance Aqaba’s attractiveness as a regional logistics, industrial, and tourism hub, while strengthening connectivity with regional and international markets. It also reflects the effectiveness of close coordination between national institutions, the private sector, and international partners in delivering transformative projects that generate employment, stimulate investment, and contribute to long-term economic resilience.

"ASEZA remains fully committed to facilitating this project through streamlined procedures, investor-friendly policies, and continuous support, ensuring that Aqaba continues to serve as a strategic gateway for Jordan and the wider region.”

Hussein Safadi, CEO of Aqaba Development Corporation, stated, “We look forward to working with AD Ports Group, ADC’s strategic partner, to further develop and position Aqaba Multi-Purpose Port as a central trade and transport hub in the upper Red Sea region. Leveraging AD Ports Group’s expertise, global connectivity, digital trade solutions, and its expanding regional ports and maritime network, Aqaba is set to continue its rapid evolution into a world-class logistics and trade hub that generates sustainable economic growth. This collaboration strengthens Aqaba’s ecosystem across logistics, tourism and port services, we are pleased to welcome this important step forward with AD Ports Group.

"We are confident that this partnership will play a pivotal role in driving sustainable economic growth for Aqaba and the Kingdom as a whole, and we are pleased to welcome this important milestone with AD Ports Group as we move forward together in delivering a world-class logistics and trade hub.”

The Port of Aqaba is situated at the crossroads of three continents and is Jordan’s dominant gateway for foreign trade, handling about 80 percent of the country’s exports and 65 percent of its imports. Aqaba is also a key transit point for the trade of Jordan’s neighbours, including Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

The Aqaba Multipurpose Port handles a diverse range of cargo, including general cargo, grains, livestock, Ro-Ro, and project cargo. The port has an annual handling capacity of 11 million tonnes, supported by nine berths, a quay length of 2 km, and a draft of 13.5 metres. In 2025, the terminal handled over 5.3 million tonnes of cargo and nearly 85,000 car equivalent units (CEUs) of Ro-Ro imports.