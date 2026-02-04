Arab Finance: The board of Dice Sport and Casual Wear agreed to establish a ready-made garment manufacturing firm in partnership with two Italian companies, according to a bourse filing.

The EGX-listed company authorized Nagi Samir Touma Thomas, Vice Chairman and CEO, to develop the company and sign its articles of incorporation.

Thomas also has the right to delegate or authorize others to do all or some of the above, while retaining all previous signing powers.

In the first nine months of 2025, Dice posted 62.50% lower consolidated profits attributable to the owners at EGP 301.658 million, versus EGP 804.484 million in the year-ago period.