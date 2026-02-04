Emsteel Group, one of the region’s largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers, has signed a strategic MoU with Metal Park, the world’s first fully integrated, pay-as-you-go metals ecosystem, thus marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the region’s downstream steel industry.

The agreement brings together Emsteel’s industrial manufacturing capabilities with Metal Park’s integrated metals ecosystem to introduce advanced, value-added steel processing services designed to enhance efficiency, productivity and competitiveness for fabricators across the UAE and wider region.

The partnership is structured around a phased approach designed to strengthen multiple stages of the steel value chain. In the first phase, the focus is on optimising logistics, storage and distribution by positioning steel products within Metal Park’s centralised fulfilment environment.

By bringing materials closer to end-users, Emsteelwill be able to improve speed to market, streamline dispatch and ensure a broad product range is readily available for local delivery or export. This model supports operational efficiency while enabling customers to access ready-to-dispatch materials from a single, strategically located hub.

The MoU was signed by Vahid Fouladkar, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Metal Park, and Michael Rion, Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates Steel, part of EmsteelGroup, in the presence of Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group and Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Emsteel.

In the second phase, the partnership expands into value-added steel processing, introducing semi-fabrication services such as cut-to-length, punching and drilling of structural steel beams.

This service-centre model, widely adopted in mature European markets, is among the first of its kind in the Middle East. By offering pre-processed steel components, Emsteel will enable fabricators to reduce machining time and preparation costs, allowing them to focus on higher-value activities such as design, assembly and final fabrication.

The partnership reflects a shared vision between Metal Park and Emsteel to deliver value across the downstream metals ecosystem. Metal Park’s infrastructure, shared services and collaborative environment provide the scale and technical foundation required to support this expansion into advanced processing and fulfilment services.

Commenting on the deal, Fouladkar said: "Metal Park was designed to move the industry beyond traditional models. By combining infrastructure, services and collaboration in one environment, we enable partners such as Emsteel to add value to their products while delivering greater efficiency to fabricators."

"This allows fabricators to focus on design and market expansion by accessing sizing and processing services on a pay-as-you –go basis, without investing in capital-intensive infrastructure or equipment," he stated.

Al Remeithi said the key MoU represents a strategic step in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s industrial ecosystem. "The partnership allows us to explore Emsteel’s role as an anchor participant in a more integrated metals hub that enhances how steel is stored, processed and delivered to customers," he stated.

"By combining Emsteel’s manufacturing strength with Metal Park’s logistics and processing capabilities, we are supporting a more efficient and resilient steel supply chain that aligns with Abu Dhabi’s long-term industrial growth and economic diversification objectives," he added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).