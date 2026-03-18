The Producer Price Index (PPI) in Oman recorded a decrease of 3.3 per cent during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the corresponding period of 2024, according to data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

This decrease is attributed to a decline in the prices of the mining and quarrying group by 5.8 per cent, resulting from a 6 per cent drop in the prices of crude oil and natural gas products, reported Oman News Agency.

In contrast, the prices of metal ore products witnessed an increase of 17.7 per cent, and the prices of stone and sand products recorded a slight increase of 0.3 per cent.

As for the manufacturing industry group, it decreased by 4.3 per cent, affected by a 3.1 per cent decline in the prices of the other transportable goods group, and a 7.7 per cent drop in the prices of the metal products, machinery, and equipment group.

Conversely, the electrical energy production group rose by 32 per cent, while the water production group recorded an increase of 27.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the prices of the food products, beverages, and textiles group remained stable without recording any notable change.

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