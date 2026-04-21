There are moments in a country’s economic journey when numbers stop being mere statistics and start becoming signals of structural change. Oman’s special economic zones, free zones and industrial cities have entered such a phase. The achievements recorded in 2025 were not simply encouraging annual results; they reflected the steady emergence of a more confident national investment platform, one that is increasingly tied to production, exports, industrial capability and long-term competitiveness.

With total committed investment across these zones reaching RO 22.4 billion, new investments exceeding RO 1.4 billion in 2025 and 325 investment agreements signed in a single year, the message is becoming clearer: Oman is no longer presenting zones as real estate offerings alone, but as strategic economic instruments within a broader national transformation.

What makes this phase particularly important is that Oman’s zones are becoming more specialised and more purposeful. The older model in the region was often built around offering land, incentives and access. That remains necessary, but it is no longer sufficient. Today, the more important question is whether an economic zone can anchor value chains, reduce friction for investors, connect to global markets and generate local capability.

Oman appears to be moving in that direction. The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) has explicitly framed the next phase around integrated industrial clusters, especially in renewable energy, manufacturing industries, mining and downstream activities. In Al Duqm, this is visible in wind turbine manufacturing, green hydrogen, green steel and tourism infrastructure. In Suhar, it is visible in solar cells, solar modules, polysilicon and aluminium-related opportunities. This reflects a necessary shift: not zones competing for attention, but platforms competing for relevance in future industries.

This matters even more when viewed against the global backdrop. The world economy is not becoming simpler. Supply chains are being reconfigured. Energy security and industrial resilience have returned to the centre of policymaking. Companies are reassessing where they manufacture, where they store, where they ship from and which jurisdictions can offer legal clarity, political stability, energy access, logistics connectivity and credible institutional support.

Opportunity, in practical terms, will favour those ready to act. Oman’s advantage is that it is not trying to enter this conversation too late. It is positioning itself through location, infrastructure and policy. The country’s access to more than two billion consumers through trade agreements and economic partnerships, including its rare position as one of only four countries globally with arrangements involving both the United States and India, gives it a serious strategic edge. That edge, however, must be activated through execution, sector targeting and speed.

The legislative and institutional dimension is equally important. Investors do not respond only to incentives; they respond to predictability. Oman’s issuance of the Law of Special Economic Zones and Free Zones under Royal Decree 38/2025, followed by the Authority’s new regulation under Royal Decree 39/2026, signals that the country understands this well. A more unified framework, broader regulatory powers, stronger governance and a more capable one-stop-shop model all matter because they reduce ambiguity and shorten the distance between investor interest and project execution. Add to that OPAZ’s digital progress, its advanced service maturity and its institutional recognition, including quality certification and strong government performance indicators and the broader picture becomes more convincing. Infrastructure may attract investors, but institutions are what ultimately retain them.

Just as importantly, these achievements should not be read only through the lens of capital inflows. Their deeper test is whether they contribute to jobs, skills, local content and resilience. Here too, the indicators are encouraging. In 2025, the zones generated 4,467 job opportunities for Omanis, bringing total Omani employment in these zones to more than 30,000, with an Omanisation rate of 36 per cent.

The requirement to allocate 10 per cent of project value to SMEs, alongside 72 training and development initiatives and the launch of the ‘Experiences’ initiative to benefit from national expertise, reflects a more mature understanding of development. A zone succeeds not only when investors arrive, but when local businesses integrate into supply chains, skills are built and communities see tangible benefits.

Still, pride should not become complacency. Oman has achieved something meaningful, but the global race for quality investment is only becoming more intense. Other countries have shown how zones can become springboards for national transformation. Singapore remains the benchmark in disciplined execution, logistics excellence and investor confidence. The United Arab Emirates has demonstrated the power of regulatory agility and ecosystem-building.

Saudi Arabia is pushing hard on industrial localisation and future industries at scale. Oman does not need to imitate any of them mechanically. It should learn from all of them selectively, while building its own model around its geography, stability, trade access, energy transition potential and industrial depth. The prize is not to have zones that look successful on paper. The prize is to build zones that become indispensable to regional and global value chains.

That is why the conversation now should move beyond celebrating what has been achieved and towards defining what must come next. Oman should continue prioritising green hydrogen, green metals, pharmaceuticals food processing, mining, petrochemicals and high-value logistics. It should deepen aftercare for existing investors, accelerate land readiness and utility corridors, strengthen cluster-level coordination and build a sharper international investment narrative around reliability, speed and export competitiveness. Above all, it should remain ambitious.

Economic zones are no longer peripheral tools in Oman’s development story. They are now central to the country’s economic agenda, its job-creation efforts, its diversification pathway and its bid to claim a more meaningful role in the global economy. The next phase will depend on how decisively these foundations are translated into sustained execution and global positioning.

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