UAE - Amarak Chemicals FZC, an associate company of the Aries Group of Companies, has commenced operations at a fully automated sulphur manufacturing facility at Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) in Dubai.

The facility will improve the availability of sulphur-based products for the agriculture sector by using Jebel Ali’s integrated logistics.

The facility will manufacture up to 60,000 metric tonnes a year of sulphur bentonite and other sulphur-allied products, serving the global agricultural sector. The plant is fully automated, with digital process controls designed to improve productivity, precision and operator safety.

The facility was inaugurated by B G Krishnan, Consul (Economic, Trade & Commerce), Consulate General of India, Dubai, in the presence of Saoud AlAwadhi, Director – Sales Jafza, and the Board of Directors of the Aries Group of Companies.

It also welcomed customers from seven countries, who indicated their intent to sign long-term supply contracts with Amarak, reflecting growing demand for agricultural inputs that support soil health, crop productivity and sustainable farming practices.

Abdulla Al Hashmi, COO, Parks & Zones, DP World GCC, said: “Jafza continues to strengthen its position as a leading hub for chemicals and agribusiness. The new sulphur manufacturing facility by Amarak Chemicals is a valuable addition to our growing chemicals sector, enhancing our ability to serve customers across the region and beyond. By improving access to essential agricultural inputs, this facility will help support farmers and strengthen food supply chains, reinforcing Jafza’s role at the heart of regional trade and industry.”

Amarak currently exports to over 18 countries across South America, Asia-Pacific and other regions, including Brazil, Australia and New Zealand from the UAE. The new Jafza facility enhances Amarak’s ability to meet growing global demand supported by dependable supply chains. This includes India, where the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), means Amarak can now manufacture even more quantity in the UAE and export duty-free to India, while serving other international markets from a single production hub.

Dr Rahul Mirchandani, Group Chairman of the Aries Group of Companies, said: “Our investment in Jafza reflects the Aries Group’s long-term commitment to building world-class manufacturing capabilities in agricultural inputs and to becoming the preferred global supplier for quality, consistent, and innovative fertilizers. Amarak Chemicals FZC represents our belief that Indian manufacturing excellence, when combined with the UAE’s enabling ecosystem, can successfully serve farmers and markets across the world.”

Dr Mirchandani further added that Jafza plays a strategic role in the company’s global plans. “Jafza significantly reduces our logistics costs, improves speed to market and enhances access to key geographies. It is an ideal location for our next phase of expansion into global markets.”

Amarak has established long-term partnerships with leading sulphur suppliers in the UAE, ensuring raw material security, quality consistency and supply continuity. The project reflects growing India-UAE industrial collaboration, combining Indian process and product expertise with the UAE’s world-class infrastructure and logistics ecosystem.

