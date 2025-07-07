Arab Finance: EFG Hermes, the investment banking arm of EFG Holding, has announced its role as sole M&A financial advisor on a $190 million minority stake investment in Egypt’s Alameda Healthcare by Development Partners International (DPI), as per an emailed press release.

This was in partnership with a consortium of institutional investors and development finance institutions.

The deal, one of the largest foreign direct investments in Egypt’s healthcare sector, involves a capital increase and is expected to close in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

Fahad Khater will remain the majority shareholder of Alameda following the transaction.

The investment is set to boost Alameda’s growth across Egypt and the GCC, with proceeds entering the local banking system to support the expansion of hospital operations and clinical capacity in key regional markets.

This marks one of several major transactions led by EFG Hermes this year, reinforcing its leadership in M&A, DCM, and ECM advisory across Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman.