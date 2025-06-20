Morocco is cementing its position as a global aerospace hub after attracting 150 companies operating factories nationwide and generating 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in annual revenue, a Moroccan Minister has said.

Speaking to French newspaper “Le Point” at the renowned Paris Air Show, Minister of Industry and Commerce Ryad Mezzour said these projects are concentrated in Casablanca, Tangier, Rabat and Fez

In his comments, published by Morocco’s newspapers, he said these enterprises provide full-time employment to 26,000 individuals and that their primary focus include producing fuselages, structural components, interior furnishings, and wiring systems.

Mezzour also highlighted collaboration between national carrier Royal Air Maroc (RAM) and French aerospace giant Safran concerning the CFM engine.

“During French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Morocco last October, an agreement was signed extending the partnership to the next-generation CFM-Leap engine,” the Minister said.

“Morocco’s competitive edge lies in its ability to handle advanced technology, with 23,000 engineers graduating annually, 400 of whom enter the aerospace field…production costs are competitive at €25 per hour, compared to €100-120 in Europe or the US,” he said.

Looking ahead, the minister outlined ambitious plans: “We will expand our offer to cabin fittings, landing gear manufacturing, and within ten years, we think we can offer a final assembly line for commercial aircraft.”

He revealed that RAM is currently exploring the acquisition of the Airbus A220, a narrow-body jet well-suited for its European routes.

“A study is underway by RAM for procuring the Airbus A220, a small-to-medium range jet suited for its European network,” he said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.