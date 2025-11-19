Phillips Middle East , one of the largest suppliers of state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment, is showcasing its integrated portfolio of advanced manufacturing technologies for the aerospace & defence industry at the Dubai Airshow, which is taking place at Dubai World Central, Dubai.

At the event, which will run till November 21, Phillips Middle East is highlighting its strategic partnership with Asia Pacific Elite Corp (APEC) and their industry-leading solutions for the aerospace industry.

It focuses on its comprehensive range of technologies including the high precision 5-Axis machining, multi-tasking machinery, high precision metal additive technology, hybrid additive & subtractive technology as well as 3D Scanning and reverse engineering. The company will also announce the release of a new division dedicated to Aerospace called the PADW - Phillips Aerospace and defence wing.

Speaking on its participation, Jopu Zachariah, Director of MENA, Phillips Middle East, said: “The defence manufacturing sector is gaining confidence and increasing control over its supply chain with the UAE’s fast-paced advancements in space technologies. This trade show brings global industry leaders to Dubai, making it an ideal moment for us to showcase our global manufacturing expertise backed by strong local support. We want GCC companies to know that achieving defence manufacturing sovereignty is not limited to a few advanced nations, and that reliable partners do exist locally. Our mission is to support ambitious customers with world-class capabilities, delivering global expertise with a local presence.”

Phillips Middle East is focused on strengthening the region’s manufacturing workforce through training, upskilling, and knowledge-sharing. Phillips also recently inaugurated its first manufacturing tech centre of excellence in Dubai providing customers with a dedicated space to experience APEC technologies first-hand and understand their application in real-world manufacturing environments.

It has also established a centre in Dammam 2nd Industrial Area, offering free training on its supported machines. These centres provide a safe, expert-guided environment where learners can build confidence in operating advanced equipment and gain the skills needed to support the region’s evolving industrial landscape.

Industry experts from Phillips Middle East will be available at booth no 1662, along with APEC to demonstrate how advanced manufacturing technologies can drive innovation and efficiency in the aerospace industry, a statement said.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

