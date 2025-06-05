Stellantis has named Antonio Filosa as its new chief executive officer, effective 23 June 2025.

Antonio Filosa | image supplied

Filosa, a 25-year veteran of the company, currently serves as chief operating officer for the Americas and chief quality officer. He will assume CEO powers on 23 June to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

The board cited Filosa’s extensive global experience, track record of operational success, and deep understanding of Stellantis and its brands as key factors in his appointment.

Filosa has held several senior roles across North and South America. As chief operating officer for South America, he led Fiat to market leadership and drove significant growth across the Peugeot, Citroën, Ram, and Jeep brands, securing Stellantis’ dominant regional position.

He was instrumental in the development of the Pernambuco plant in Brazil, which helped establish Jeep as a major player outside the US.

Later, as Jeep CEO, Filosa expanded the brand’s footprint in global markets, including Europe, where the Jeep Avenger has become a strong seller.

Since taking on the COO Americas role in December 2024, Filosa has focused on restructuring the US operations by reducing excess dealer inventory, refreshing the leadership team, rolling out new products and powertrains, and strengthening relationships with dealers, unions, and suppliers.

Executive chairman John Elkann said: “Antonio’s deep understanding of our company, including its people who he views as our core strength, and of our industry equip him perfectly for the role of CEO in this next and crucial phase of Stellantis’ development.

“His strong and effective leadership in both North and South America at a moment of unprecedented challenge has confirmed the excellent qualities he brings to the role.”

Vice chairman Robert Peugeot added: “His track record of successful leadership during his many years with our company speaks for itself and this, together with his deep knowledge of our business and of the complex dynamics facing our industry, make him the natural choice to become Stellantis’ next CEO.”

