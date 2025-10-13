Bentley Systems, Incorporated, the infrastructure engineering software company, has appointed Cate Lochead as its new Chief Marketing Officer. She brings marketing leadership in AI innovation and over 20 years of experience in enterprise software to Bentley.

Most recently, Lochead served as Chief Marketing Officer for high-growth software companies in AI, data, and security.

Previously, she led marketing organisations at global technology leaders, including Oracle and Intuit, said a statement from Bentley Systems, Incorporated.

An industry veteran, she has deep expertise in positioning transformative technologies for market visibility and adoption.

Lauding the appointment, Bentley CEO Nicholas Cumins said: "AI is transforming how infrastructure is designed, built, and operated. Appointing Cate as CMO strengthens our leadership at this pivotal moment; her experience will help infrastructure professionals connect AI innovation to measurable outcomes - where efficiency, quality, and reliability matter most."

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, Bentley Systems, Incorporated, boasts key software solutions that are used to design, engineer, build, and operate large constructed assets such as roadways, railways, bridges, buildings, industrial plants, power plants, and utility networks.

Founded in 1984 by engineers for engineers, Bentley is the partner of choice for engineering firms and owner-operators worldwide, with software that spans engineering disciplines, industry sectors, and all phases of the infrastructure lifecycle, said the company in a statement.

Through Bentley digital twin solutions, we help infrastructure professionals unlock the value of their data to transform project delivery and asset performance, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

