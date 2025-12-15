General Motors has announced a leadership transition for its Africa and Middle East Operations (AMEO), with Jorge Plata taking over as the new President and Managing Director effective March 1 as the business drives to lead the roll-out of personal autonomous technologies and digital services, deployed in world-class vehicles from brands that customers know and trust.

Plata, currently the Vice President (Sales, Service and Marketing) at General Motors Mexico, Central America and Caribbean will take on the new role. He succeeds Jack Uppal who will move to the position of President and Managing Director at General Motors Canada, after three years leading General Motors AMEO.

Lauding the appointment, President (EMEA and ANZ) Michael MacPhee said that during his time at General Motors Mexico, Plata had led the strategy to ensure General Motors continues to be a leading player in one of the most dynamic markets in the world.

"Jorge has a proven track record of focusing on our customers, sustaining trusted brands and building strong partnerships so General Motors can compete strongly against long-time rivals and new entrants," stated MacPhee.

"As General Motors prepares to celebrate its centenary in the Middle East and Africa, we are determined to build on our deep connection with customers, partners and government, to chart the course of General Motors' next century in the region," he added.

On his new role, Plata said: "This is an incredible time to lead the AMEO business for GM. We have a world-class portfolio of connected vehicles, and we are leading the region with new technologies like hands-free, eyes-on Super Cruise."

"I look forward to working with our dealers, partners – and of course our talented GM team – to shape the future of transportation in the region. I’m energized by the region’s bold ambitions and dynamic landscape, and GM sees great opportunities and a bright future in the Middle East and Africa," he added.

MacPhee later thanked Uppal for his leadership of the AMEO business and wished him well in his new role.

"Jack not only delivered consistent growth, he developed deep relationships across the region and led a strategy to bring more choice and technology to our customers – across price points and propulsion systems," said MacPhee.

"He also spearheaded the turnaround of the GM Egypt business, restoring Chevrolet to the market leadership position," he added.

Uppal said: "Serving as the leader of GM Africa & Middle East over the past three years has been an incredibly rewarding experience. Together, we have delivered vehicles that excite our customers and achieved this alongside an exceptionally talented team."

"With his extensive experience, Jorge is well poised to sustain this momentum and guide the region toward continued success," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

