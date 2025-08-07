Subaru Southern Africa has appointed Toshimitsu Tanaka as its new managing director. He succeeds Andrew Marshall, who retires after five years in the role.

Toshimitsu Tanaka | image supplied

Tanaka brings more than 30 years’ experience in the global automotive industry, including senior leadership positions across Africa, North America, and Asia. For the past two years, he has served as deputy managing director of Subaru Southern Africa.

Before joining Subaru, Tanaka held key roles at Toyota Tsusho Group, including assistant general manager for Toyota Tsusho Africa and group manager at Toyota Tsusho Corporation. He notably led the establishment of Toyota Tsusho Africa’s Durban facilities.

Tanaka said: “It is a great honour to lead Subaru Southern Africa. The brand stands for confidence, adventure and loyalty. My focus will be on growing our presence and enhancing the customer experience across the region.”

His appointment signals a new chapter for Subaru Southern Africa as it seeks to meet evolving customer needs in the region.

