Fintech company Ozow has appointed Catherine Korsten as Chief Growth Officer (CGO), effective January 2026.

Korsten joins the executive team with nearly two decades of experience across traditional finance, portfolio management and payments. In her new role, she will lead Ozow's expansion strategy, with a focus on strengthening Ozow’s position in South Africa and enhancing its merchant-focused offerings.

She began her career in stockbroking and hedge fund management before moving into the payments sector at Flash, a Pepkor subsidiary, where she spent more than 11 years. There, she worked across high-volume, low-value transactions, gaining experience in large-scale commerce and payment infrastructure.

Korsten later served as chief commercial officer at EFT Corporation, overseeing technology operations in several African markets, including Rwanda and Ethiopia.

“I wanted to come back to having an impact in the South African payments landscape,” says Korsten. “There is so much work still to be done here. I am deeply passionate about the small and micro-business sector. This sector is the engine of our economy, yet it remains underserved.”

At Ozow, her mandate includes deepening merchant partnerships and refining the company’s merchant-first and consumer-first approach. She says the focus will be on practical solutions that support financial inclusion and improve access for smaller businesses.

Korsten also highlighted the importance of leadership development and diversity in the sector, noting the need to build stronger talent pipelines within payments and technology.

Ozow interim CEO Rachel Cowan says Korsten’s experience in payments and her understanding of the local merchant landscape will support the company’s next phase of growth.

All rights reserved. © 2026. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).