Nyaoga becomes Chairman of Absa Bank Kenya

Absa Bank Kenya has appointed Mohammed Nyaoga (right), EBS, SC, as its new Chairman.

He takes over from Charles Muchene, who spent nine years on the board, including in his role as Chairman.

Nyaoga has over 40 years’ expertise in legal practice, corporate governance, and leadership within the financial sector.

He has previously chaired EcoBank Kenya, the Central Bank of Kenya, and served on the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) External Experts Panel in Washington. He currently chairs the African Development Bank Group’s Disclosure and Access to Information Appeals Panel.

It is perceived that his in-depth understanding of complex regulatory frameworks, risk management, and governance best practices will be essential to steering the bank in today’s dynamic financial landscape.

Nyaoga’s academic and professional credentials include LLB and LLM degrees from the University of Nairobi, a Postgraduate Diploma from the Kenya School of Law, and certification as a Certified Public Secretary (CPS).

He also has corporate governance certificates from the Commonwealth Association of Corporate Governance, the American Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford.

“I am honoured to take on the role of Chairman,” he stated. “The financial terrain is constantly evolving, and I am eager to collaborate with the Board and Management team to drive our strategic priorities and create long-term value for our customers, employees, shareholders, and the communities we serve.”

Absa Kenya also recognised Muchene’s contributions, particularly his leadership during the bank’s major transitions, such as its rebrand from Barclays to Absa and its subsequent repositioning in the market.

“It has been a privilege to lead the Bank through a period of significant change, growth, and resilience,” Muchene remarked. “I am confident that the Bank is well-positioned to continue its growth into the future.”

Kettani named Deputy CEO of Attijariwafa Bank Group

Attijariwafa Bank Group has appointed Rachid Kettani as its new Deputy Chief Ex- ecutive Officer, entrusting him with the leadership of the retail banking division. Kettani takes over from Hassan Bertal, marking a new chapter in the bank’s strategic direction.

A seasoned professional with over two decades at Attijariwafa Bank, Kettani has played a pivotal role in shaping the institution’s success. Since 2012, he has served as Chief Finan-cial Officer and previously headed the Group’s Strategy and Development divi-sion for nearly four years. Earlier in his career, Ket- tani contributed as a senior strategy consultant, further cementing his reputation as a skilled leader in the financial sector.

Kettani’s influence ex- tends beyond the bank. In 2015, the Choiseul Institute recognised him among the top 100 young African eco- nomic leaders of tomorrow. The selection highlighted his expertise, leadership potential, and contributions to the economic landscape.

Attijariwafa Bank contin- ues to solidify its position as a financial powerhouse. It ranked 979th in the 2025 Forbes Global 2000 list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies, with revenues of $4.84bn and $956m in profit. Employing over 20,583 individuals, the bank offers a wide range of local and international services.

Nwokocha appointed Group CEO at Standard IBTC Holdings

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, which offers banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, institutions and corporations in Nigeria and abroad, has announced the appointment of Chukwuma Nwokocha (below) as the substantive Group Chief Executive, following the completion of all regulatory approvals.

Nwokocha takes over from Dr Adekunle Adedeji, who served as Acting Chief Executive during a successful transition period. Dr Adedeji will continue in his role as Executive Director and Chief Finance and Value Management Officer.

Chairman of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Sola David-Borha, said the board was delighted to confirm Nwokocha’s appointment, highlighting his proven expertise in governance, financial oversight, strategic transformation, and regulatory engagement. She also praised Dr Adedeji’s leadership, under which the group recorded its best financial performance since inception and completed a successful rights issue programme.

This ensured that Stanbic IBTC Bank met the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recapitalisation requirements ahead of the March 2026 deadline.

Nwokocha brings over 30 years of executive leadership across Africa’s financial sector. A chartered accountant, he has held several board-level positions in leading institutions, including Chief Executive of Standard Bank Mozambique. His career reflects expertise in retail and corporate banking, governance, and mergers and acquisitions.

The board expressed confidence that his leadership will drive Stanbic IBTC’s long-term growth strategy and strengthen its position as one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions.

Eissa is EBRD’s Head of Morocco

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has appointed Haytham Eissa (below) as the Bank’s Head of Morocco, succeeding Antoine Sallé de Chou. Based in Casablanca, Eissa will be responsible for the EBRD’s investments and operations in the country and report to Mark Davis, EBRD Managing Director for the southern and eastern Mediterranean (SEMED) region.

Eissa said: “I am honoured to take on this new responsibility. Building on the EBRD’s strong track record in Morocco, I am committed to driving even greater impact in the years ahead. We will continue to invest in various sectors of the economy, developing infrastructure and empowering small businesses, while engaging in meaningful policy dialogue to unlock the full potential of the country’s private sector.”

A dual Egyptian and British national, Eissa joined the Bank in 2012 and became Regional Head of Infrastructure in the SEMED region and Deputy Head of Egypt. He played a central role in establishing the Bank’s infrastructure activities in SEMED and has led the delivery of numerous landmark and award- winning transactions in the transport and municipal sectors, as well as the Vital Infrastructure Support Programme in Morocco during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to joining the EBRD, Mr Eissa held various roles in investment banking and corporate leasing, advising on major mergers and acquisitions and capital market transactions across the Middle East and Africa. He holds an executive MBA from Warwick Business School and a BBA in International Business from the University of New Brunswick, Canada.

Morocco is a founding member of the EBRD and became a country of operation in 2012. To date, the Bank has invested more than €5.8 billion in the country through 123 projects.