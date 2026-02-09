PHOTO
CAIRO: Egypt has signed a record $3.5 billion agreement to allocate 410 megahertz of new spectrum to its four mobile operators, the cabinet said in a statement on Saturday, describing it as the largest spectrum deal in the country's telecommunications history.
* The operators - state-controlled Telecom Egypt, Vodafone Egypt, Orange Egypt and E& Egypt - are expected to pay the government $3.5 billion under the deal.
* The cabinet said the newly allocated spectrum matches the total frequency assigned to mobile operators since mobile services were first introduced in Egypt 30 years ago.
* Egypt's Communications Minister Amr Talaat said the deal would "double the spectrum available to operators in a single transaction" and strengthen network readiness for future digital applications.
* Egypt has eased a foreign currency shortage, supported by an IMF-backed programme, record tourism revenue, remittances from Egyptians working abroad and investment deals with Gulf states including the United Arab Emirates worth tens of billions of dollars. (Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah, Writing by Muhammad Al Gebaly, Editing by Louise Heavens)