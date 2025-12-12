Cairo: The board members of Telecom Egypt have approved the company’s 2026 budget, setting key performance indicators (KPIs) guidance.

These include high single-digit revenue growth and an EBITDA margin in the low forties, according to a press release.

Moreover, the KPIs target an in-service CapEx-to-sales ratio in the low twenties and a positive FCFF-to-EBITDA ratio in the mid-thirties.

Tamer El-Mahdi, Managing Director and CEO of Telecom Egypt, commented: “As we enter 2026, we do so with confidence and renewed determination. Telecom Egypt is well-positioned to build on the resilience and progress achieved over the past year.”

“Our strategic focus this year is on translating growth into stronger financial results,” he added.

The CEO continued: “We are also refining our capital investment approach, prioritizing projects that deliver high returns, strengthen our network infrastructure, and elevate service quality, while maintaining sound cash generation.”

“By leveraging our asset base, digital capabilities, and diverse services, we intend to create enduring value for our shareholders and contribute to the country’s broader development goals,” he concluded.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2025, the consolidated net profits after tax of Telecom Egypt increased to EGP 16.98 billion from EGP 8.64 billion a year earlier.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

