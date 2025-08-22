Egypt - NaiTel, a licensed telecommunications service provider in Jordan and the telecom arm of Aqaba Digital Hub (ADH), and Telecom Egypt have laid the express subsea cable "Coral Bridge" connecting Egypt and Jordan, as per a statement.

The cable’s subsea system has successfully landed in Taba, Egypt, then it was laid across the Gulf of Aqaba until it was finally placed in Aqaba, Jordan.

Being the first direct subsea cable between the two countries in over 25 years, Coral Bridge provides an express high-fiber-count digital link across the Gulf of Aqaba, boosting the region's digital infrastructure development.

On the Egyptian side, Coral Bridge is the first telecommunication subsea system to land at the EGX-listed company’s new cable landing point in Taba-part of its international digital infrastructure in the Sinai Peninsula.

In Jordan, the cable landed at ADH's Tier III carrier-neutral facility in Aqaba, backing the Kingdom’s redundancy and recovery strategies for businesses, including enterprises and hyperscalers hosted in the data center.

Coral Bridge will leverage both countries' strategic locations and Telecom Egypt's subsea ecosystem to offer seamless onward connectivity across Asia, Africa, and Europe, benefiting local, regional, and international businesses.

Equipped with 48 fiber pairs, the 15-kilometre cable is developed for transporting over 1 Petabit of data traffic, supporting the growing demand for data-intensive digital applications such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Eyad Abu Khorma, Founder and CEO of Aqaba Digital Hub (ADH), commented: "By enabling a direct digital bridge between Aqaba-Jordan and Sinai Peninsula-Egypt, we are strengthening regional resilience and opening new opportunities for high-performance infrastructure and sovereign connectivity."

On his part, Mohamed Nasr, Managing Director and CEO at Telecom Egypt, said: "The strategic proximity between Taba and Aqaba creates a vital opportunity to establish a robust corridor for data connectivity across the Middle East and Europe.”

Nasr added: “Through our collaboration with NaiTel, leveraging their carrier-neutral ecosystem in Aqaba via the Aqaba Digital Hub, the Coral Bridge subsea cable system will aggregate substantial regional traffic and channel it through Egypt's diverse terrestrial routes to the Mediterranean Sea.”

“This critical infrastructure is key to meeting the region's growing data demands, supporting data center expansion, and enhancing the resilience of subsea cable networks in the region,” he concluded.

