Arab Finance: Telecom Egypt announced that services affected by a fire at the Ramses Central in downtown Cairo have been restored after operations were transferred to alternative exchanges, as per a disclosure.

The fire, which broke out on Monday, July 7th, caused partial disruptions to fixed broadband and mobile services due to the failure of some interconnection circuits in the building. The company confirmed that the fire has been brought under control.

Emergency teams are working to gradually restore services in the affected areas, following a pre-established crisis management plan.

Telecom Egypt stated that it has deployed its technical and human resources to maintain service availability, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

An assessment is underway to determine the full extent of the damage. The company noted that all affected assets, including equipment and buildings, are covered by insurance.

Coordination is also ongoing with the concerned bodies to determine the cause of the fire and apply necessary measures.

Telecom Egypt said it remains committed to transparency and will provide updates on the situation as they become available. It also emphasized its focus on maintaining operations and serving customers across the country.

