Oman Airports has announced the appointment of Nasser al Sharji as acting Chief Executive Officer of Oman Airports, in addition to his current role as CEO of Oman Ground Handling Company (TRANSOM).

Al Sharji has more than 25 years of executive experience across multiple sectors, including logistics and public services. He has held senior leadership positions in several prominent national institutions, including ASYAD Group, OQ, and Nama Water Services. "

He main task will be to implement the National Aviation Strategy 2040.

He replaces Ahmed bin Said Al Amri, who has been appointed chairman of Muscat Municipality.



