Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operating and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), has announced the appointment of Eman Marhoon as its new Vice President, Corporate Communications.

In this role, Marhoon will lead BAC’s communication function, including strategic messaging, media relations, and stakeholder engagement related to the operation and development of BIA.

A key entity, BAC is responsible for the management and operation of the kingdom's airport, overseeing airport services and infrastructure in support of connectivity, passenger experience, and aviation sector growth.

Marhoon brings more than 25 years of experience in strategic engagement across corporate communications and journalism.

She previously served as director of corporate communications at Gulf Air Group (GFG) and earlier held the same position at BAC.

In the early years of her career, she had played major roles in Bahrain Television and the Ministry of Information.

Welcoming her into the fold, Ahmed Janahi, Acting Chief Executive Officer and Chief Airport Operations Officer of BAC, said: "She brings valuable experience gained through her work across Gulf Air Group entities, along with strong exposure to the regional and global aviation and media landscapes. This appointment marks an important step in BAC’s continued evolution and in strengthening Bahrain International Airport’s position as the kingdom’s primary gateway to the world."

"With her deep familiarity with BIA and proven communications expertise, Eman is well placed to lead the communications function as the airport enters its next phase of growth," he stated.

Marhoon holds a degree in Master of Business Administration in Management Information Systems, and a Master of Mass Communications.

Chief Executive Officer Martin Gauss said: "Eman demonstrated exceptional leadership in corporate communications throughout her time with Gulf Air and in her other roles within Bahrain's aviation community."

"This experience gives her a valuable perspective that will strengthen BAC’s communications and support the continued development of BIA. I look forward to continuing to work with her as she takes on her important new position," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

