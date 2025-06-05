UAE - Ebara Elliott Energy (EEE) has started construction on a new, state-of-the-art service center in Abu Dhabi, located in Kezad with operations to launch in Q3 2026.

The facility is a key part of EEE’s strategy to expand its regional presence and deliver faster, more localized support to customers across the Middle East.

A solution provider in the energy industry, EEE designs, manufactures, and services technically advanced centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, power recovery expanders, custom pumps, and cryogenic products used in the petrochemical and refining sector.

With a global network of service centers, EEE is known for providing rapid response, clear communication, and precise execution across every service engagement.

This investment reinforces the company’s position as a trusted partner to energy operators in the region.

"This facility represents more than just a new location—it’s a major step toward bringing world-class service directly to our customers in the Middle East and surrounding region," said Nobu Miyaki, Chief Executive Officer, Ebara Elliott Energy.

"By investing here, we’re reinforcing our long-term commitment to the region and ensuring we’re ready to support our clients when and where they need us most," he stated.

The new service center will feature two fully air-conditioned production bays, cranes, and cutting-edge technologies including laser welding, the region’s first spin pit for impeller repair, and the largest cylindrical grinding machine in the Middle East.

The site covers a 14,391 sqm plot with a 6,658 sqm built-up area, said Miyaki.

Once operational, the facility will offer full-service repairs for compressors, steam turbines, expanders, cryogenic pumps, and API pumps - delivering high-quality, efficient support tailored to regional needs, it added.-

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).