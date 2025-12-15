Arab Finance: The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) signed a contract with China's Ningbo Dashun Fur to establish a microfiber manufacturing project in the West Qantara Industrial Zone, as per a statement.

With investments valued at $40 million (EGP 2 billion), the facility will occupy an area of 100,000 square meters. It will create 500 direct job opportunities.

Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the SCZONE, stated that the project reflects the authority's commitment to attracting integrated industrial clusters to West Qantara.

He added that the zone has attracted 47 projects to date, spanning industrial, service, and logistics sectors, with total investment costs exceeding $1.225 billion.

These projects, spanning 2.958 million square meters, offer over 63,665 direct job opportunities.

Ningbo Dashun Fur is one of the leading Chinese companies in the production of microfiber fabrics, with manufacturing experience spanning more than 20 years and an annual sales volume exceeding $80 million.