Egypt - Mohamed El-Shimy, Minister of the Public Enterprises Sector, said that maximising the utilisation of industrial assets is a central pillar of the ministry’s strategy, aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of Egyptian products in both local and international markets and supporting the requirements of sustainable economic development.

El-Shimy made the remarks during a meeting with Tarek Marzouk, Governor of Dakahleya, at the start of his visit to inspect Delta Fertilizers Company in Talkha. The company is one of the subsidiaries of the Holding Company for Chemical Industries, which is affiliated with the Ministry of the Public Enterprises Sector.

The meeting reviewed ways to strengthen cooperation between the ministry and Dakahleya Governorate across a number of development-related files and projects, particularly those involving the ministry’s affiliated companies operating in the governorate. The discussions come within the framework of the state’s plans to promote and modernise national industry, with a special focus on the fertiliser sector as a strategically important industry for the national economy and food security.

El-Shimy said Delta Fertilizers Company is considered one of the key industrial entities within the public enterprises system and receives special attention under a comprehensive plan to rehabilitate and modernise its operations. The plan aims to improve production and operational efficiency, meet local fertiliser demand, expand export capacity, and support overall economic performance.

For his part, Dakahleya Governor Tarek Marzouk commended the Ministry of the Public Enterprises Sector’s efforts to develop state-owned companies and revitalise production. He reaffirmed the governorate’s full support for the development projects at Delta Fertilizers Company, citing its vital role in supplying the local market, increasing exports, and advancing sustainable industrial development within the governorate.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

