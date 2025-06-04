Arab Finance: Waleid Gamal El-Dein, the Chairman of Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), signed a contract with Comfily Hong Kong Co., Ltd to develop an integrated industrial complex in the Qantara West Industrial Zone, according to a statement

With investments totaling $20 million (EGP 1 billion), the factory will be established on an area of 80,000 square meters and offer 2,000 direct job opportunities.

The project aims to export 80% of its production abroad and provide 20% for the local market.

Set to open by the end of 2026, the facility will have an annual production capacity exceeding 22 million pieces.

Comfily is a Chinese company specializing in all types of bags, fabrics, and accessories needed to manufacture travel luggage. It is a sister company of Henneway Travel Products, a Chinese luggage manufacturer.

Both companies are owned by the same owner, who will establish the second project in the Qantara West Industrial Zone to produce all types of luggage, particularly for global brands such as Samsonite.

Gamal El-Dein highlighted that the signing of this deal brings the number of contracted projects within the Qantara West Industrial Zone to 22, with total investments estimated at approximately $623.5 million

These agreements created more than 32,600 direct job opportunities, reflecting the growing confidence of local and foreign investors in the economic zone's investment climate.