Saudi National Bank (SNB) issued 1.73 billion Saudi riyals ($461.3 million) in SAR-denominated Additional Tier 1 sukuk at a profit rate of 6%.

The 5-year perpetual sukuk will be used to boost its capital in line with the Basel III framework

SNB Capital was the sole bookrunner, lead arranger, and lead manager for the proposed offering.

