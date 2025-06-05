Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib held a high-level meeting with the head of the Cotton Egypt Association and a number of its members to address the challenges facing Egypt’s cotton sector and explore ways to enhance its cultivation and export systems, as per a statement.

El-Khatib underlined the strategic importance of the cotton industry to the national economy, citing the global reputation of Egyptian cotton for its exceptional quality.

He stressed the need to preserve and strengthen this standing by overcoming existing obstacles and building on recent achievements.

As part of the government's efforts, the minister directed the formation of a specialized working group tasked with examining the current state of the cotton system and proposing mechanisms for its development.

The group will focus on supporting farmers and improving efficiency across the value chain, from cultivation to export.

He also called for establishing clear and stable regulations to safeguard the sector and ensure the interests of farmers are protected.

El-Khatib highlighted the government’s intention to introduce targeted initiatives aimed at supporting agricultural producers and securing fair returns.

Among the key strategies discussed was the expansion of contract farming, which the minister described as essential for ensuring farmers’ rights and achieving sustainable production and marketing.

El-Khatib reaffirmed the importance of ongoing coordination with both public and private sector stakeholders to enhance the global competitiveness of Egyptian cotton and improve its access to international markets, contributing to broader economic growth.