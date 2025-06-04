Muscat – Sohar Freezone has signed a land lease agreement with Matrix Alloys, a leader in low-carbon ferrochrome production, to build a new state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly ferrochrome plant.

This initiative strengthens Oman’s role as a regional hub for sustainable industrial development and supports the goals of Oman’s 2050 Net Zero commitment to reduce carbon emissions and diversify the economy.

The project, with an investment of $10mn, will occupy 2.2 hectares within Sohar Freezone and aims to produce 20,000 tonnes annually of micro-carbon and low-carbon ferrochrome. The facility will meet stringent purity and sustainability standards demanded by key markets including Europe, Japan, South Korea, and India. The first phase is expected to be operational by 2026.

Utilising an electric-based production process that avoids coal and heavy-oil pollution, the plant will significantly reduce its environmental footprint and operate with zero waste gas or wastewater emissions. Furthermore, it seamlessly fits into Oman Vision 2040, promoting sustainable industrialisation and encouraging foreign investment to drive long-term economic growth and environmental stewardship

In a press statement, Bailin Yi, Chairman of Matrix Alloys, said, “Launching our first international ferroalloy plant in Sohar Freezone offers us a strategic location with excellent infrastructure, market access, and competitive, stable, and low-cost energy essential for the energy-intensive smelting processes. We are committed to delivering premium low-carbon ferrochrome products that support global stainless-steel producers and promote a cleaner industrial future.”

Mohammed al Shizawi, Acting CEO of Sohar Freezone, said, “This agreement underscores the trust that international investors place in Sohar Port and Freezone’s integrated industrial ecosystem. Matrix Alloys is bringing advanced, sustainable manufacturing capabilities to our ferroalloy cluster, aligning perfectly with our vision to attract clean technology investments and strengthen Sohar Freezone’s position as a competitive gateway for global trade.”

Matrix Alloys will benefit from Sohar Freezone’s proximity to raw material suppliers and customers, as well as direct port access, and a supportive regulatory environment that reduces operational costs. The plant also plans to secure ISO 14001 and ISO 14067 certifications to ensure full carbon emission traceability and compliance with international standards such as CBAM, EcoLeaf, and K-ETS.

As Sohar Freezone approaches full capacity in its initial development phase, this agreement marks a significant milestone in expanding Oman’s green industrial base and attracting technology-driven industries to the region.

