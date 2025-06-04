Muscat – The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) held a high-level meeting in Muscat on Tuesday to discuss the development of Oman’s beekeeping sector and ways to increase the added value of locally produced honey.

The session was chaired by H E Dr Ahmed bin Nasser al Bakri, Undersecretary for Agricultural Resources in MAFWR, and attended by beekeepers, officials from honey export and import companies, and representatives from the ministry.

Participants reviewed key economic indicators, identified sector challenges, and discussed proposals to improve production and raise the quality of Omani honey for better competitiveness in both domestic and international markets.

H E Bakri described the beekeeping sector as an important part of national food security and a potential contributor to economic diversification. He called for stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors to ensure sustainability and implement best practices in honey production and marketing.

Omani honey, particularly Sidr and Samr varieties, is valued for its quality, attributed to the country’s biodiversity and unique flora in the region.

