Emirates NBD Capital KSA is set to launch a new fund offering in Saudi Arabia.

The kingdom’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) confirmed on Tuesday that it has approved the public offering of the “ENBDC Saudi Equity Freestyle Fund”.

Emirates NBD Capital KSA is the investment arm of Emirates NBD Group in Saudi Arabia. The fund marks the lender’s latest foray into the kingdom’s investment space.

Emirates NBD Asset Management had previously identified Saudi equities as an area of strategic focus due to its significant growth potential.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

