Chinese Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company East China Engineering Science and Technology Company (ECEC) will build a $2 billion phosphate fertiliser complex in the western desert region of Al-Qaim, Anbar province, according to local media reports.

Iraq’s State Company for Phosphates and Asas Engineering Company will be working with ECEC on the facility, which is expected to produce 1 million tonnes of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) and 500,000 tonnes of Triple Super Phosphate (TSP) annually.

A consortium of CNCEC and ECEC is building 1,800 metric tonnes per day sulphuric acid project and triple superphosphate (TSP) fertiliser plant in M'dhilla for Groupe Chimique Tunisien (GCT).

Iraq’s phosphate reserves have been estimated at 10 billion tonnes.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

