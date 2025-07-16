Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co. has signed two contracts with China’s SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction Co. for supplying steel wind towers for two projects.

The combined value of the contracts is 68.66 million Saudi riyals ($18.31 million), the company said in two separate statements to the Saudi stock exchange.

The first contract includes supplying steel wind towers to Al Ghat Wind Farm valued at SAR 35.70, while the second contract is for providing steel wind towers to Waad Al Shamal Farm for SAR 32.96 million.

Both contracts have a six-month duration, starting in August.

The financial impact is expected to be reflected in the company’s financial statements in third quarter of 2025, the statement said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

